Aid for pre-primary schools in Kerala to set up activity areas  

November 25, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday said the State government would sanction ₹10 lakh each to 440 approved pre-primary schools in the State to set up activity areas.

Opening a renovated building at Padinjattumuri Government Upper Primary School near here, the Minister said a total of ₹44 crore would be used for the innovative programme under the ‘Star’ project.

Mr. Sivankutty pointed out that the government had previously sanctioned ₹15 lakh for 42 select pre-primary schools in the State for facility upgrade. He also said that the mid-day meal scheme for pre-primary children too would be considered.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran presided over the inaugural event. Chelannur block panchayat president K.P. Sunilkumar, Kakkodi grama panchayat president K.P. Sheeba, and headmistress T.P. Sheeja were present.