  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aid for pre-primary schools in Kerala to set up activity areas  

Government has already sanctioned a separate fund for facility upgrades in schools, says Sivankutty

November 25, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday said the State government would sanction ₹10 lakh each to 440 approved pre-primary schools in the State to set up activity areas. 

Opening a renovated building at Padinjattumuri Government Upper Primary School near here, the Minister said a total of ₹44 crore would be used for the innovative programme under the ‘Star’ project. 

Mr. Sivankutty pointed out that the government had previously sanctioned ₹15 lakh for 42 select pre-primary schools in the State for facility upgrade. He also said that the mid-day meal scheme for pre-primary children too would be considered. 

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran presided over the inaugural event. Chelannur block panchayat president K.P. Sunilkumar, Kakkodi grama panchayat president K.P. Sheeba, and headmistress T.P. Sheeja were present. 

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.