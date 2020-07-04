More fresh cases in Kottayam

After a temporary respite, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kottayam has begun to surge with 20 people testing positive for the disease over the last two days.
Of this, 14 were confirmed of the virus contraction on Friday while the remaining six persons tested positive on Saturday. With this, the total number of active cases in Kottayam has become 111.
At the same time, 25 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the various hospitals during the same period. The number of persons who recovered from the district now stands at 142.
The persons diagnosed with the disease on Saturday were identified as a 54-year-old Vakatanam native who arrived from Sharjah, a 25-year-old Kurichi native from Pune, a 48-year-old Manjur native, and a 39-year-old Ettumanoor native who landed from Saudi Arabia, a 39-year-old Bharanganam native who landed from Muscat, and a 30-year-old Vellavoor native, who returned from Qatar.
Meanwhile, the persons who were discharged during the day included a 73-year-old woman who landed from Saudi Arabia, a 51-year-old Erattupetta native, and a 58-year-old Moolavattom native who was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital since June 27.
Meanwhile, authorities here have opened the first COVID treatment centre outside the hospitals at the primary health centre in Muttambalam. The facility has the capacity to accommodate 60 patients at a given point of time and steps are in place to expand the treatment facilities here for 100 more persons. As many as 12 employees, including medical doctors, have been deployed at the facility.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath