More flights from city to Maldives

The number of flights from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Male , the capital of the Maldives, will increase to five days a week from May 29.

Maldivian Airlines has resumed flights to Hanimaadhoo island also. The service to Hanimaadhoo is two days a week. The flight will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 2.40 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays and return at 3.40 a.m.

The service to Male is currently available on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The new service will start on Wednesdays and Sundays. The flight will arrive at 4.15 p.m. and return at 5.15 p.m., a press note issued by the airport said.

In addition to those coming to Kerala for medical treatment from the Maldives, the service is also expected to benefit employees from Kerala and Tamil Nadu who are working in the Maldives, as well as tourists.