More fish farmers take to cage culture

Fisheries Department on popularising drive and is giving subsidy

Cage culture, which ensures a good yield, has become the latest rage among fish farmers in the district.

According to many, cage farming carried out with quality fish seed is a risk-free method compared to others and it offers them a handsome harvest most times. While the method is popular in rural Kollam and islands such as Munroe Thuruthu, more and more farmers are opting for it of late.

“Since there is a drop in marine catch, there are many takers for our fish. Most farmers who started cage culture are reporting good results and it is inspiring a lot of newcomers,” says Unnikrishnan, a farmer from Kallada.

The Fisheries Department is also promoting cage farming and four units were started in the district with 90% subsidy as part of the government’s 100-day action plan.

In connection with the Fisheries Department’s Blue Revolution programme, 10-member fisher groups were provided subsidy to install units that cost ₹60 lakh each.

Farmers are using 20 floating cages, each four-metre in length, width, and height. A total of 24,000 fish seeds, including pearl spot, pompano and sea bass, were ranched and each unit is expected to produce 19 tonnes of fish within one year.

Snehatheeram, a unit from Neendakara, received a reasonably good yield which was sold for export.

MLA Sujith Vijayan Pillai, who made the first sale, said such projects would solve the crisis faced by fishers due to squally weather.

District panchayat president Sam K Daniel, Matsyafed chairman T.Manoharan and Neendakara grama panchayat president P.R. Ranjith were present.