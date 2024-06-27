More female students enrolling for technical education in Kerala, says Bindu

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said there has been a significant surge in the enrolment of female students in technical education, including engineering and polytechnic studies in Kerala.

Currently, 44,223 girls are pursuing engineering degrees, while 3,991 girls were admitted to polytechnic colleges during the academic year 2023-24, compared to 3,066 in 2021-22. Higher education institutions have been actively promoting research and skill development among girls through various schemes, the Minister said, while replying to questions in the Assembly on Thursday.

SHE scheme

She emphasised the measures being taken to enhance facilities for technology research and skill development among female students in institutions under the Higher Education department.

One such initiative is the ‘SHE’ (Scheme for Her Empowerment in Engineering Education) scheme that has been implemented across all technical education institutions to increase female enrolment, develop their skills, foster research aptitude, and equip them with employment skills. Additional programmes such as the Young Innovators Programme, robotics lab, and finishing school have also been introduced, exclusively for girl students, she added.

Gender justice

Dr. Bindu also stressed the proactive measures being made to promote gender justice and neutrality in educational institutions across the State. Directions have been issued to establish gender justice clubs. Comprehensive guidelines have been formulated for the purpose, she said.

Emphasising efforts made to cultivate an environment of inclusivity for female and transgender students, she cited the example of gender-neutral toilets that have been set up at the Government Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam.