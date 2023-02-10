More faecal sludge treatment plants to come across State

February 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Modelled on the successfully running sewage treatment plant (STP) at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram, the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) will be setting up STPs as well as faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) in various parts of the State.

A total of 10 such plants are proposed to come up within this year. Among the proposed plants, three will be in Ernakulam district, with plants at Elamkulam, Brahmapuram, and on Willingdon Island.

Kozhikode district will have two separate plants, while at Kollam, a plant will come up in Kureepuzha and in Kannur at Padanapalam. The plant at Alappuzha will be near General Hospital, the Thrissur plant at Madakkathara, and in Idukki district at Munnar.

Last month, Local-Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh had taken along leaders of various parties for a visit to the treatment plant at Muttathara as part of the efforts to allay concerns regarding such plants in their vicinity. Proposals to set up such plants met with public opposition, especially in Kozhikode.

To show the effectiveness of the scientific waste management techniques that prevent any kind of stench in the vicinity, the party leaders also had their lunch on the plant premises. The plant, with a capacity to treat 107 million litres a day (mld) of sewage, was set up in 2013 at a cost of ₹80 crore. Sewage from around 40 of the 100 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation reaches the STP directly through a piped network, while from the rest of the areas, it is brought in tankers.

In 2019, the Corporation implemented a licensing system for tankers collecting septage waste in the city after they noticed rampant illegal collection across the city with the collected waste being dumped in waterbodies in different places. Following this, much of the collected waste now ends up in the Muttathara plant.

Still, as of now, the plant which runs round the clock processes only around 55-60 mld of waste daily.

The plant employs activated sludge technology, where the liquid component of the sewage is separated from solid particles and subjected to further treatment. Much of the treated water is currently being discharged into the Parvathy Puthanar canal, while some quantity is used for construction purposes.