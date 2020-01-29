More EV charging stations to come up

To help usher in an e-revolution on roads in the State, the government has decided to establish electric-vehicle charging stations in cities and major towns.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will set up one EV charging station each in more than 60 centres in six municipal Corporations and Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address.

Alarmed by the increase in electrical accidents in homes, a ‘Mission-e-Safe Home’ project will be jointly launched by the KSEB, Electrical Inspectorate, local self- government institutions and the Energy Management Centre, Kerala. In the first phase, rewiring will be done in 3,000 BPL (below the poverty line) homes. By next year, the government expects to meet 40% of the power demand through non-conventional energy sources. This will be achieved under the the Oorja Kerala Mission. CFLs and incandescent bulbs used in households and street lamps will be replaced with LEDs.

ICFOSS

The International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) will be scaled up as an integrated academic and research centre for open source software and hardware. A building having an area of 4.5 lakh sq.ft will be constructed as part of Technopark Phase III development. A building having 3 lakh sq.ft area will be built at Cyberpark, Kozhikode.