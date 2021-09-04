More disgruntled Cong. workers will cooperate with CPI(M): CM

Thiruvananthapuram

04 September 2021 21:06 IST

He says allegiance to LDF agenda is the passport to cooperation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hinted that more disgruntled Congress leaders in the State might make a beeline for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Mr. Vijayan said the CPI(M) would cooperate with Congress workers who swore fidelity to the secular and liberal ideals of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Notably, Mr. Vijayan singled out A.V. Gopinathan, former District Congress Committee president with a sizeable following in Palakkad, for special mention. Mr. Gopinathan had recently quit the Congress and openly expressed his liking for the leadership of Mr. Vijayan.

Advertising

Advertising

“We all know Mr. Gopinathan’s stance. I am not commenting on the internal affairs of the Congress. It is only natural that the current situation in that party intensified in the coming days,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Prasanth visits CM

The Chief Minister said expelled Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary P.S. Prasanth called on him on Saturday. On Friday, CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan had presented Mr. Prasanth as a new ally in front of television news cameras at AKG Centre.

Subsequently, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, slammed the CPI(M) as the “trash box” for Congress discards.

Mr. Vijayan said Mr. Prasanth was KPCC secretary till recently. “When did he become a throwaway discard for the Congress,” he asked.

Annie Raja response

When pressed about Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Annie Raja’s accusation that an “RSS gang” impervious to women’s issues led the State police, Mr. Vijayan said: “She is a national leader and must have based her statement on some information she received. I will verify the matter.” In the same breath, Mr. Vijayan defended the State police. He said Kerala's law and order situation was the best in the country.

Mr. Vijayan asked journalists not to drag his name into their professional and personal disputes. He said a television journalist who hailed from Dharmadom had called on the Chief Minister’s private residence in Kannur on Onam day. “He took a photograph with me. However, an acquaintance with the Chief Minister offered no protection to lawbreakers. Law will take its course if the person is guilty of wrongdoing,” he said.