More curbs in Thrissur as TPR crosses 30%

Thrissur

18 January 2022 20:30 IST

2,622 fresh cases, 28 active clusters in district

Preventive measures have been strengthened in the district as the test positivity rate (TPR) crossed 30% on Tuesday. The district recorded a TPR of 31.01% on the day.

There are 28 active clusters in the district. A total of 2,622 persons tested positive on the day.

A review meeting convened by Ministers K. Radhakrishnan, K. Rajan and R. Bindu has asked the authorities to strengthen preventive measures and awareness programmes at the local- body level. Currently there are 14,408 active cases in Thrissur. Of them, 475 are admitted to hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Though there are sufficient facilities in health institutions, COVID first-line treatment centres and domicile-care centres will be started wherever necessary. People were asked to maintain COVID-19 protocols strictly to prevent the spread of the virus.

Currently there are 28 active clusters in the district, according to Junior Administrative Medical Officer Kavya Karunakaran. Of them, 10 are new. The cluster at Thrissur Government Engineering College is the largest. So far 82 students tested positive there. Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital has 68 cases and Jyothi Engineering College, Cheruthuruthy, 32 cases. Other clusters have fewer than 20 cases.

Ban on meetings

As the TPR crossed 30%, no social, political, religious or cultural meetings will be allowed in the district, according to District Collector Haritha V. Kumar. Religious festivals should be observed as rituals without people’s participation. Offices should arrange work-from-home facility for their pregnant staff. Shops and business establishments should encourage online purchase. Examinations, recruitments and sports trials should be organised by maintaining COVID-19 protocols, the Collector said.

Rapid response teams will be reinstated in the wake of the increase in cases. Local body institutions have been asked to monitor home isolation of COVID patients and their contacts. Meetings, including grama sabhas, should be convened online.

Traders and religious institutions have been given notice in the wake of the new situation. Steps will be taken to ensure that business institutions, markets, tourism centres and religious places maintain COVID-19 protocols. Deputy Collectors will coordinate the preventive measures.