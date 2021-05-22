More curbs in local bodies with high TPR

ALAPPUZHA

22 May 2021 17:35 IST

TPR between May 13 and 19 crossed 40% in six grama panchayats in Alappuzha

The Alappuzha district administration has decided to impose more stringent restrictions in local bodies where the test positivity rate (TPR) remains high.

The average TPR over the seven days between May 13 and 19 crossed 40% in six grama panchayats in the district.

Pulinkunnu has the highest positivity rate at 50.82%. TPR in Aroor stood at 43.10% during the period. It is followed by Puliyoor (42.40%), Thuravoor (42.38%), Arattupuzha (41.79%), and Thiruvanvandoor (40.71%). Another six grama panchayats recorded TPR above 35%. They are Veeyapuram (38.23%), Purakkad (38.31%), Kadakarappally (37.68%), Ezhupunna (37.02%), Chennam Pallippuram (35.75%), and Panavally (35.42%). TPR was above 30% in Mannancherry, Karthikappally, Kodamthuruth, Kuthiathode, Mararikulam North, Pathiyoor, Pattanakkad, Thycattusserry and Venmony.

Of the 72 grama panchayats, test positivity rate remained below 20% in 11 grama panchayats during the period. Ramankary recorded the lowest positivity rate at 14.70%.

Among the six municipalities, Kayamkulam has the highest TPR rate at 28.88% followed by Haripad (26.54%), Alappuzha (26.50%), Mavelikara (24.36), Cherthala (23.92%) and Chengannur ((21.09%).

District Collector A. Alexander directed the police to barricade all byroads in local bodies where the COVID-19 situation has turned grim. He warned of legal action against those removing barricades. Measures would be taken to ensure the primary contacts strictly observe home quarantine. Houses in all local bodies in the district would be divided into different clusters (each cluster consists of 50 houses). Government employees, teachers and volunteers would be deployed there for monitoring. Anyone found to be violating quarantine norms would be dealt with.

Apart from the police, fire and rescue services personnel and civil defence volunteers would be deployed for patrolling in interior parts.

In view of the spiralling COVID-19 cases, the local bodies in the district have ramped up measures to tackle the spread of disease. The Arattuppuzha, Aroor, Chennam Pallipuram, Ezhupunna, Kadakarappally, Kavalam, Mararikulam North, Panavally, Pulinkunnu, Thiruvanvandoor, Thuravoor, Thycattusserry and Veeyapuram grama panchayats have been directed to immediately set up domiciliary care centres.