More curbs in Idukki as four test positive

The administration has imposed more restrictions in the district after four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

With this, the district, which did not report positive cases after April 2, was moved from Green to Orange zone.

The district administration has made it mandatory for all to wear masks at public places and a penalty will be imposed on violators. The decision was taken at a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Drones will be deployed in border areas with Tamil Nadu to monitor interstate movement of people.

A Pala resident who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Wednesday evening, District Collector H. Dinesan said.

She was intercepted at the Cumbom Mettu check-post while coming from Delhi in a taxi with her husband on April 16. They had been put up at an isolation facility at Cumbom Mettu since then.

Her husband has tested negative for the virus. The information about the driver and the vehicle was handed over to the authorities in Delhi. The couple reached Delhi from Melbourne on March 20 and was coming to Kerala after a 14-day quarantine there.