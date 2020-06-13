More curbs imposed in Thrissur as COVID-19 cases spiral

Employees of 108 Ambulance protest in front of Government Guest House, Palakkad, on Friday, alleging that they have not been paid wages for over two months and are not given protective gear despite carrying COVID-19 patients in their vehicles.

Thrissur

13 June 2020 00:05 IST

Minister rules out total lockdown; markets to close on Tuesday and Wednesday for disinfection

Ruling out the need for a total lockdown in Thrissur district, A.C. Moideen, Minister for Local Self Government, said here on Friday that the increase in COVID-19 cases was expected since the inflow of NRIs started on May 7.

Speaking after a review meeting, the Minister said strict restrictions would continue in containment zones. There were rumours that a total lockdown would be imposed as there was a spurt in COVID-19 cases. “There is no community spread in the district. The source of the disease has been traced except in the case of an 87-year-old man who died at Engandiyur. There is a chance for further increase in cases,” he said.

“The rise in the number of cases was not unexpected. Actually, the present number of cases is less than what was predicted by the Health Department. It was expected that there would be a steady increase in cases after the inflow of Pravasis started on May 7.

Advertising

Advertising

“The department predicted that the cases would reach 300 when we cross five weeks. It is a huge relief that the number of cases is less than that. It shows our preventive measures are effective,” the Minister said.

“However, we will strengthen preventive measures, including disinfection of markets. Markets in the district will be disinfected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shops will not be opened on those days. Only essential services will be allowed in containment zones.

“Lorries coming from other States should not park on the roadside. There will be restrictions on entry to government offices. Use of sanitizer and masks will be made strict. An entry registry will be kept at offices. Use of sanitizers will be made mandatory in banks and ATMs too.” He said sufficient number of beds had been arranged in hospitals in the district.

There were 200 beds in the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. The number of beds in other hospitals are: ESI Hospital (80); Chest Hospital (180); Taluk Hospital, Chalakudy (54); Koratty Leprosy Hospital (100); Kodungallur Taluk Hospital (70).