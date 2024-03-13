More Congress leaders to join BJP: K.Surendran

March 13, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

While the discussions sparked by an abrupt move by Padmaja Venugopal to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to settle down, the party on Wednesday claimed that more Congress leaders from Kerala would join its fold in connection with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Addressing the media in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday, BJP State president K. Surendran said several leaders from the Congress party, especially in Thiruvananthapuram district, were slated to join the party a day ahead of Mr. Modi’s arrival.

“This will be followed by a continuing influx of leaders from the Left Democratic and United Democratic Fronts from all districts in the days thereafter,” he said.

According to him, the National Democratic Alliance will emerge as a decisive force in Kerala during this Lok Sabha election. “The LDF-UDF have already engaged in an open alliance in constituencies where the NDA is likely to win. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan have joined hands to make the ‘INDI’ alliance a reality in Kerala as well,” added Mr. Surendran.

Mr. Surendran also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to sidestep the investigation against him by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and termed the recent High Court verdict a heavy setback to the Chief Minister.

“At least now the Chief Minister should reveal his role in the scam. The LDF is raising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a bid to distract public attention from this. Instead of discussing the economic crisis and life problems, the Chief Minister and his party are trying to take communal advantage,” said Mr. Surendran.

He also demanded stern action against the sitting MP of Pathanamthitta Anto Antony for allegedly insulting the 44 Indian CRPF personnel who had been killed during the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

