UAE-bound NRIs have to clear more hurdles

Kozhikode

25 June 2020 23:24 IST

Prior approval of UAE embassy and foreign affairs ministry needed

Thousands of United Arab Emirates-bound Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) stranded in India since March will have to clear more hurdles even as Air India and the Dubai-based Emirates fight for airspace on the route.

The UAE, it is learnt, has objected to Air India’s Vande Bharat flights carrying residents or even UAE nationals from India to Dubai. Now a prior approval of the UAE embassy in New Delhi and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is required if anyone wishes to fly to the UAE.

Dubai has allowed visa holders to return from Monday and tourists from July 7. They will have to secure approval of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. This apart, they should take a PCR test at the Dubai airport, submit health declaration and quarantine undertaking form, and download COVID-19 DXB smart app.

Advertising

Advertising

Unfair practices

The issue comes close on the heels of some countries, especially the U.S., accusing India of engaging in unfair practices on charter air transportation services to and from India. Air India has been operating repatriation flights between India and several countries in both directions since May 7. At the same time, India has banned all commercial scheduled services following the lockdown.

Emirates, it is learnt, has expressed its willingness to operate flights to India just as the U.S., France, and Germany have requested that their air carriers be allowed to transport passengers on the lines of the Vande Bharat flights operated by Air India.

The new development has brought an air of uncertainty to those wishing to return to Dubai. Following objections, Air India has sought approval from the UAE to fly Indians on Vande Bharat flights to Dubai. Other private airlines are also keen to fly out NRIs.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s tweet says. “As we contemplate opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-U.S., India-France, India-Germany, India-U.K.”