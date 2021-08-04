More compensation for victims of wild animal attacks

The State government will grant more compensation for deaths and injuries of people and destruction of property due to wild animal attacks, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Responding to a discussion on vote-on-account in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the Finance Department was considering a proposal to address problems facing the Kerala Forest Development Corporation. Mr. Saseendran said strict action was being taken in the case pertaining to felling of rosewood trees on revenue land. Rosewood logs have been seized. A special investigation team has been set up to inquire into the matter.

The Forest Department arrested 48 people on the charge of illegal felling and transportation of trees. The police arrested another six persons. As many as 10 cases, six in Wayanad, three in Thrissur, and one in Idukki, are under investigation. The State government will again urge the Centre to declare wild boars as vermins. Cooperation of MPs from the State will be sought.

“When the State had earlier raised the issue, the Ministry of Forest had directed us to take steps in association with local bodies. It was not practical,” Mr. Saseendran said.