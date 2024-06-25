GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More cocaine, worth over ₹13 crore, seized from Tanzanian national intercepted at Kochi airport

Published - June 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized cocaine worth another ₹13.42 crore, taking the total value of drugs seized from two Tanzanian nationals to ₹32 crore, making it one of the biggest ever in terms of quantity.

The latest seizure was made from a Tanzanian woman, who was among the two accused, admitted to a hospital at Angamaly for the recovery of drugs that she had reportedly swallowed. The initial seizure was made from a man. They were identified as Veronica Adrehelm Ndunguru and Omari Athumani Jongo.

The accused had arrived from Ethiopia via Doha at the Kochi airport on June 16. They were intercepted by DRI officials on specific tip-off that passengers were involved in smuggling narcotic drugs to India.

An X-ray screening returned positive results for foreign bodies inside their stomach. They were then admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital for extraction.

Around 100 capsules, all of which tested positive for cocaine, were recovered from the male passenger. The initial seizure of 1.94 kg of cocaine was worth ₹19 crore. However, the recovery procedure from the woman was prolonged and was completed on Tuesday. Another 95 capsules, containing 1.34 kg of cocaine worth ₹13.42 crore, were recovered from her.

Earlier in April, the DRI had seized cocaine worth ₹6.68 crore from a Kenyan national at the Kochi airport. Fifty capsules, containing 668 grams of cocaine, were extracted from his stomach.

Kerala / Kochi

