More coaches in special trains

Railways have temporarily added more coaches in certain special trains. Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily special (02617) will have one more sleeper coach from March 12 to May 28.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction daily special (02618) will have one more sleeper coach from March 15 to May 31. Mangaluru Junction-Nagercoil Junction daily special (06605) will be augmented with one general second class coach from March 14 to May 30.

Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Junction daily special (06605) will have one extra general second class coach from March 15 to May 31, while Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Junction daily special (06304) will be augmented with one second class chair car and two general second class coaches from March 12 to May 27.

Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special (06303) will be augmented with one second class chair car and two general second class coaches from March 16 to May 31.

Ernakulam Junction-Kannur daily special (06305) will have an extra second class chair car and two general second class coaches from March 13 to May 28, while Kannur-Ernakulam Junction daily special (06306) will another second class chair car and two more general second class coaches from March 15 to May 30.

Kannur-Alappuzha daily special (06308) will have one more second class chair car and two more general second class coaches from March 14 to May 29. Alappuzha-Kannur daily special (06307) will be augmented with a second class chair car and two general second class coaches from March 14 to May 29.

