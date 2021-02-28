More Central forces likely to be deployed

More Central forces are likely to arrive soon in the State with the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 6.
The companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that have already arrived in Kerala have been deployed in districts including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur.
The District Collectors/District Election Officers, jointly with the Police Department, have identified 1,280 locations in the State that are deemed left wing extremism-affected (298), critical (549) or vulnerable (433) locations.
121 in 2016 polls
The CAPF companies that have landed in the State have been drawn from the Border Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Central Industrial Security Force.
The State has asked for 150 companies this time. In all, 121 companies were deployed during the 2016 elections.
