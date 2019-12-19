More cases of drug seizure from school, college premises

The detection of narcotic and tobacco substances from the premises of educational institutions is on the rise and 223 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered till October 31, 2019 in this connection, a statement filed by State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said.

He pointed out that along with the diverse sources of supply of narcotic substances, the increase in demand for intoxicants among youths and children was alarming. Moreover, narcotic substance abuse often led to abusers, especially juveniles, committing grave crimes. To break the supply chain, the police focussed on intelligence collection, detention, and effective investigation of the NDPS cases.

Quantity seized

In the statement filed through senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy, the State Police Chief said the police registered 223 cases under the NDPS Act in connection with the seizure of drugs from educational institutions and premises till October 31 this year. It said 76,150 gm of ganja, 173 tablets, and 348 gm of dry ganja were seized from school premises in the same period.

Statistics showed there had been an increase in drug abuse among all categories of people, especially among adolescents and children. Technology intelligence and human resources would be strengthened and inter-State and inter-agency coordination would be enhanced to detect and contain drug trafficking.

The police had been playing an active role in strengthening activities of anti-narcotic clubs in educational institutions, formed by the Excise Department. They were also working with non-governmental and government agencies such as Vimukthi to professionally help and rehabilitate drug addicts, he said.

Suo motu case

The statement was filed in response to a suo motu case registered in the wake of reports about the alarming increase in drug abuse among students. The ADGP (Intelligence) also submitted before the High Court the details of intelligence inputs on drug abuse in different educational institutions in the State.