More cases against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna in Kerala

However, they have not appeared in courts despite getting summons orders

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

More cases related to violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, are being filed against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and Divya Pharmacy, which markets the products of their company Patanjali Ayurved, in Kerala.

So far, seven cases have been filed against them in the State: three in Palakkad and four in Kozhikode. Another case is in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where the company is based. However, the accused have not appeared before the courts in none of these cases. Divya Lipidom, one of their products, claimed to reduce cholesterol and dyslipidemia (abnormal levels of cholesterol or fats), and be “helpful in fat metabolism” while Patanjali Nutrela Diabetic Care claimed to reduce blood sugar levels and control body weight. The cases are registered citing violation of the Section 3(d) of the Act which prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

The first case was filed by the Drugs Control department in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kozhikode, on April 8. Though Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna were asked to appear before the judge thrice, they are yet to do so. The next date of hearing is January 14, 2025. In the other cases in Kozhikode, they have been asked to appear on November 16, December 11, and December 19. The case in Haridwar was filed on April 16. Though the accused were asked to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate multiple times, they have not done it so far. The next date of hearing is November 26.

Two cases were filed in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II, Palakkad, on October 28 and another one there on October 25. Summons orders have been issued against Mr. Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna and the next dates of hearing are January 16, January 23 and January 24, 2025.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:12 pm IST

