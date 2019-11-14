‘More care needed for next gen’

Assistant Collector Chetan Kumar Meena has called upon society to exert more vigil and care for the upcoming generation.

Inaugurating a district-level children’s parliament at Government Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, on Wednesday, Mr. Meena said children should be taught to share every details of their lives with their parents and teachers.

Mr. Meena exhorted the teachers to deal with children with the care and concern of a counsellor.

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) organised the children’s parliament as part of the Children’s Day celebrations to be held on Thursday.

VISWAS secretary P. Prem Nath delivered the keynote address. Vice president V.P. Kuriakose presided. PTA vice president Ajit Kumar and mother PTA president U. Priya spoke.

School Principal R. Rajeev welcomed the gathering. Headmistress P. Rajeena proposed a vote of thanks.

Children’s programmes will be held in all schools in the district from November 14 to 22. Select students will attend a district parliament to be held at the Collectorate here on November 25.

For details, VISWAS office can be contacted at 9400933444.