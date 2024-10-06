ADVERTISEMENT

More breakwaters to be constructed along Alappuzha coast

Published - October 06, 2024 07:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Irrigation department submits a detailed coastal map with suggestions to the State government to deal with sea surges in coastal areas of

The Hindu Bureau

The Irrigation department is planning to construct more breakwaters along the Alappuzha coast to mitigate the impact of coastal erosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) held here on Saturday, department officials said that a bathymetry study had been conducted to prepare the design for constructing breakwaters in areas where there are no seawalls. The bathymetry study was completed at Andhakaranazhi, Chennaveli, Viyani, Matheri, and Perumballi-Ramanchery.

The department has prepared an estimate of ₹46.4 crore for constructing two breakwaters, under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, at Thottappally. Officials informed the meeting that the estimate had been submitted for technical sanction. The department also submitted a detailed coastal map with suggestions to the State government to deal with sea surges in coastal areas of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviews progress

The DDC meeting reviewed the progress of various ongoing development projects in the district. The construction of an apartment complex under Punargeham for coastal residents in Purakkad village is nearing completion. Officials said that structural work had been completed and as many as 204 fisher families would be relocated to the housing complex once it was ready.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The facility, constructed by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation on 3.48 acres of land, has 17 blocks each having 12 flat units. Each 491 sq ft flat unit has two bedrooms, living/dining area, kitchen and toilet. Besides, roads, drinking water, electricity, waste management systems, and compound walls are being readied.

Officials informed the meeting that utility shifting for the construction of the Punnamada- Nehru Trophy bridge was progressing and work on the bridge would begin in the coming days.

Houseboat terminal

The Tourism department has written to District Collector Alex Varghese to initiate steps to make 27.8 cents of land available to make the houseboat terminal at Arookutty operational.

Alappuzha District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Additional District Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, district planning officer Litty Mathew, and others attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US