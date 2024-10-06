More breakwaters to be constructed along Alappuzha coast

The Irrigation department is planning to construct more breakwaters along the Alappuzha coast to mitigate the impact of coastal erosion.

In a meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) held here on Saturday, department officials said that a bathymetry study had been conducted to prepare the design for constructing breakwaters in areas where there are no seawalls. The bathymetry study was completed at Andhakaranazhi, Chennaveli, Viyani, Matheri, and Perumballi-Ramanchery.

The department has prepared an estimate of ₹46.4 crore for constructing two breakwaters, under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, at Thottappally. Officials informed the meeting that the estimate had been submitted for technical sanction. The department also submitted a detailed coastal map with suggestions to the State government to deal with sea surges in coastal areas of the district.

Reviews progress

The DDC meeting reviewed the progress of various ongoing development projects in the district. The construction of an apartment complex under Punargeham for coastal residents in Purakkad village is nearing completion. Officials said that structural work had been completed and as many as 204 fisher families would be relocated to the housing complex once it was ready.

The facility, constructed by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation on 3.48 acres of land, has 17 blocks each having 12 flat units. Each 491 sq ft flat unit has two bedrooms, living/dining area, kitchen and toilet. Besides, roads, drinking water, electricity, waste management systems, and compound walls are being readied.

Officials informed the meeting that utility shifting for the construction of the Punnamada- Nehru Trophy bridge was progressing and work on the bridge would begin in the coming days.

Houseboat terminal

The Tourism department has written to District Collector Alex Varghese to initiate steps to make 27.8 cents of land available to make the houseboat terminal at Arookutty operational.

Alappuzha District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Additional District Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, district planning officer Litty Mathew, and others attended the meeting.