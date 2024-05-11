More birds die in Alappuzha

More bird deaths have been reported in Alappuzha. Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials said that two duck farmers- one at Thalavady and another at Thazhakara- lost several birds in recent days.

The AHD has collected samples of dead birds from two places and will send them to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing. The decision to dispatch the samples to NIHSAD was taken after the tests carried out by the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla suspected avian flu.

“The tests conducted at the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory suspect bird flu and Riemerella, a bacterial infection. We have decided to send the samples to the NIHSAD for final confirmation. The samples will be dispatched to Bhopal on Monday and the results are expected in the next couple of days,” said an AHD official.

An avian flu outbreak can only be declared after confirmation from the NIHSAD.

Birds deaths at Thalavady and Thazhakara follow bird flu outbreaks at six places in the district- two each in Edathua grama panchayat (ward 1 and ward 10), and Ambalappuzha North panchayat (ward 7 and ward 9), and one each in Cheruthana panchayat (ward 3) and Thakazhi panchayat (ward 4)- in recent weeks.

The district is under surveillance following the bird flu outbreak. The latest bout of avian influenza (H5N1) has resulted in the culling of around 60,000 birds, mostly ducks, in and around avian flu hotspots. Besides, several birds had died due to the disease.

Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans. Following the outbreak, the Health department tightened preventive measures and urged the people to maintain caution.