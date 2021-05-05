More beds for COVID care

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 May 2021 01:30 IST

Vellarada hospital made second-line treatment centre

The Rugmini (Ruckmoni) Memorial Hospital in Vellarada has been converted into a COVID second-line treatment centre (SLTC) considering the increasing number of positive cases in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

Out of the 300 beds in this hospital, 225 will be used for the CSLTC and 50 will be set apart for patients empanelled under the Karunya Suraksha project.

Twenty five of the beds will be given to COVID-19 patients who directly reach the hospital.

The non-COVID-19 outpatient wing will function in the blocks except the COVID-19 block.

If required, all the 300 beds in the hospital will be taken over for the CSLTC.

Four DCCs arranged

In addition, two Domiciliary Care Centres (DCC) each have been arranged at the Thiruvananthapuram and Chirayinkeezh taluks.

These will have 250 beds. According to the Collector, the respective local bodies will make the necessary arrangements in these CSLTCs and appoint the required number of personnel to run these. The district panchayat’s COVID-19 ward was opened at the district hospital in Nedumangad.

MLA-elect G.R. Anil inaugurated the ward in the presence of district panchayat standing committee chairpersons.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar has said that similar wards will be opened in the district hospitals at Peroorkada and Neyyattinkara.

The district panchayat will also take care of the treatment and food expenses at these wards, as well as provide PPE kits, thermal scanners, and antigen kits.