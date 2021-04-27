More ambulances in district

The ‘Kanivu’ 108 ambulances that have operated 7,451 trips for COVID-19 services.

Thiruvananthapuram

27 April 2021 01:14 IST

Round-the-clock special teams formed at taluk level

The district administration has decided to increase the number of ambulances in the district by using shield taxis with partitions as secondary ambulances.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said oxygen availability would also be ensured in the ambulances. All the ambulance owners and drivers as well as owners of taxis with partitions needed to register with the www.covid19jagratha. kerala.nic.in web portal, said the Collector. The vehicles, which were already registered, had been retained in the list.

Special teams, which would function round-the-clock, had also been formed at the taluk levels to ensure efficient coordination. The team would consist of a Revenue officer, a medical officer from a primary health centre or community health centre, health inspector, an official of the Motor Vehicle Department, and two ministerial officials.

Each team would have a control room. The MVD would have the responsibility of ensuring the number of ambulances required for each taluk. The medical officers would allocate the necessary number of ambulances to testing centres and COVID first-line treatment centres. A special ambulance base would be arranged at each taluk. Strict disinfection of the vehicles would be carried out. A special team had been formed to coordinate between the taluk-level ambulance teams and the war room set up at the District Collectorate.

‘Kanivu’ 108 ambulance

In the past tem days, the ‘Kanivu’ 108 ambulances in the State have operated 7,451 trips for COVID-19-related services. Currently, across the State, 288 such ambulances, and around 1,000 employees are involved in COVID-related activities.