November 23, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The State government has made an increased allocation for cancer drugs to be used in Government Medical College Hospitals (MCHs) in the State.

The allocation had been increased from ₹12,17,80,000 in 2021-22 to ₹25,42,46,000 in 2022-23, a statement issued by the Health department said here.

The effort was to increase the allocation in 2023-24 also, as the number of patients seeking cancer treatment in Govt MCHs had gone up in recent times, the statement said.