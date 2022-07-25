Moral policing: teachers, parents offer support to students

All steps to ensure that children could attend school without fear

An all-party meeting held at Karimba, near Mannarkkad, on Monday in the wake of a ‘moral policing’ attack on a group of students of the Government Higher Secondary School, Karimba, decided to adopt fire-fighting measures by convening a meeting of teachers and parents of the school.

A parent-teacher association (PTA) member who had reportedly spoken against the students on the mainstream and social media apologised and withdrew his comments.

The school authorities said that all measures would be adopted to restore a normal situation where the students could go to school without fear. The police and teachers will help the students at the bus stop.

A group of local people had attacked the students at Panayampadam bus stop on Friday evening when they were chatting with a group of girls.

The police arrested five persons in connection with the attack, and they have been granted bail. School Principal P. Bhaskaran said that the teachers and the PTA would support the students, and would intervene if there was any fault in the police investigation into the case.

CWC stand

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman M.V. Mohan said here that police protection, if needed, could be offered to the students who came under the ‘moral policing’ attack.

Mr. Mohan said that the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had taken note of the incident. He said further treatment would be ensured to the students, if needed.