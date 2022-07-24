Moral policing: student shifted to District Hospital

Local people had attacked a group of boys of Karimba school

A school student who sustained injuries in a ‘moral policing’ attack by a group of local people for chatting with girls at a bus stop at Karimba, near Mannarkkad, was shifted to the District Hospital here on Sunday.

The student was shifted to the District Hospital after he developed physical and mental discomfort. He was earlier treated at Government Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad.

A group of local men had beaten up a group of students of Government Higher Secondary School, Karimba, for chatting with some girls at the bus stop. The local people claimed that the students used to sit late at the bus stop with girls, and some other men also used to visit the place.

The students said that they were attacked in front of their teacher. The teacher was reportedly pushed aside when he tried to prevent the attack.

The students raised a banner of protest against the police for not arresting all those involved in the attack. The police on Saturday arrested two persons, Siddeek and Hareesh, for the attack.

Case against six

The police registered a case against six persons in connection with the attack. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a report from the District Child Protection Officer and the police officer investigating the case. CWC chairman M.V. Mohanan said that a meeting of the forum to be held on Monday would discuss the matter.