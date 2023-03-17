Moral policing murder: four accused nabbed from Uttarakhand

March 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thrissur

The police have taken four persons into custody from Uttarakhand in connection with a moral policing murder of a bus driver at Cherpu in Thrissur district last month. The arrested are Arun, Ameer, Niranjan and Suhail of Cherpu. They will be brought to Thrissur soon.

It is reported that the accused escaped to Uttarakhand on the third day of attack. The police were trying to track their phones with the support of cyber cell. They traced their location when the accused contacted their relatives on WhatsApp call.

According to the police, Sahar, 32, of Pazhuvil, a private bus driver, was dragged from the house of one of his female friends and brutally attacked by a group of youths on February 18. His ribs were broken, and kidneys and other internal organs were damaged. Sahar, who had undergone emergency surgeries, was later put under ventilator support. He succumbed to injuries on March 7.

The police had registered murder case against 10 youths. According to the police, Rahul Nelliparambil, who allegedly led the attack, had escaped from the country. It is suspected that an altercation between Sahar and Rahul led to the attack.

The police earlier issued lookout notice for Vishnu Karikkinthara, Vijith Kodakkattil, Dinon Machingal, Rahul Nelliparambil, Arun Kodakkattil, Ameer of Chirakkal, Ginju Karanayil, and Abhilash Machingal.

There were allegations that police delayed arrest of the accused even though they identified the attackers. The police received the visuals of the attack from the CCTV footage from the area.