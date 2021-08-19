Moplah rebellion a manifestation of Talibani mindset: BJP leader Ram Madhav

He said the national leadership is aware of the “correct history” and therefore, it will not give any space to such Talibani or separatist forces to create violence or divide people in the country, be it Kashmir or Kerala.

The Moplah rebellion, also known as the mappila riots, of 1921 was one of the first manifestations of the Taliban mindset in India and the Left government in Kerala was allegedly trying to whitewash it by celebrating it as a communist revolution, former National General Secretary of BJP Ram Madhav claimed on Thursday.

He said the national leadership is aware of the “correct history” and therefore, it will not give any space to such Talibani or separatist forces to create violence or divide people in the country, be it Kashmir or Kerala.

Mr. Madhav was speaking at an event held at Kozhikode in remembrance of the victims of the violence during the 1921 rebellion in Kerala.

He said that presently, world over, everyone’s attention is focussed on Taliban’s capturing of power in Afghanistan and they are being reminded, by the media, about the atrocities committed by the Taliban in the past and even now.

However, for India it was “not a new story” as this Taliban mindset, born out of certain fundamentalist radical Islamist ideology, first manifested here in the form of the Moplah rebellion and as the media presence back then was not what it was now, the atrocities committed then were not widely publicised, he alleged.

As the brutalities and violence committed back then was not known to everyone, the Left government was trying to whitewash or conceal what happened and was celebrating it as a communist revolution against the British and the bourgeois by encouraging production of films which showcase the rebellion’s leaders as “heroes”, Mr. Madhav contended.