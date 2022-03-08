Moot court competition
The Moot Court Society of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, is organising the 16th All India Moot Court Competition 2022 from March 10 to 12.
Law Minister P. Rajeeve is scheduled to inaugurate the virtual event.
Students from national law schools, law universities, and law colleges across India are expected to participate.
