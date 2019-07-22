Moonnam Pralayam to pan the camera on flood

Moonnam Pralayam, a Malayalam movie based on last year’s devastating floods and life of people in relief camps, will hit cinemas on July 26.

The film, directed by Ratheesh Raju M.R., was shot in Kuttanad and Idukki. The story revolves around the happenings at a relief camp opened in a church at Kainakary in Kuttanad. The movie was filmed in 18 days.

Result of hard work

“We have done a lot of hard work. When we started shooting the film after the flood, the place was going through a drought-like situation. It was an arduous task to create the feel of floods and life of people in relief camps. The film is a result of the hard work of 150 people,” Mr. Raju said.

Apart from actors Ashkar Saudan, Sai Kumar, Anil Murali, Aristo Suresh, Bindu Panicker, Sanuja Somanath and Kulappulli Leela, 50 flood victims have also acted in the film. The film was produced by Devasia Kuriakose, a Non-Resident Keralite, under the banner of Niagara Movies. The script was written by S.K. Vilwan, while Razak Kunnath cranked the camera.