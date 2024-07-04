Moolampilly package: Minister agrees to hold meeting to address evictees’ grievances

The State government has agreed to look into the grievances of those evicted for the road and rail connectivity for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal with regard to the implementation of the Moolampilly rehabilitation package.

The Moolampilly Coordination Committee (MCC) brought the matter to the notice of Revenue Minister K. Rajan shortly after the monitoring committee chaired by the District Collector to oversee the implementation of the package had met last month after a gap of five months. The committee members had met the Minister in Thiruvananthapuram during the ongoing Assembly session on July 1.

“We have sought a report from the District Collector on the implementation of the package. A meeting will be held to discuss the matter as soon as the report is made available,” said Mr. Rajan.

The development comes shortly after the MCC placed a slew of demands as reflected in an 18-point representation before the monitoring committee and called for their implementation in a time-bound manner. The demands included issue of evictee cards, which the meeting had agreed in principle. The committee told the Collector that they had already submitted all data and the list of beneficiaries, which had been approved by the district administration.

The committee had also demanded the government to come good on its promise of giving a job to one eligible member from each of the evicted family as per an order dated March 19, 2008. The Collector had agreed to raise the matter at the level of Minister.

The coordination committee also drew attention to the unfitness of two rehabilitation plots, one at Thuthiyoor and another at Muttungal Road in Kakkanad and Vazhakkala respectively, as certified by the Public Works department (PWD). Though the plots were intended for 118 families at Thuthiyoor and 56 at Muttungal Road, so far, only five houses have been built, out of which two have developed cracks and slants. The PWD has declared them unfit for habitation. The Collector had agreed to visit the plots sometime this month.

The Kerala High Court order stating that the rehabilitation plots should be fit for constructing two-storey buildings, failing which the evictees should receive a monthly rent allowance of ₹5,000, was also brought to the notice of the committee. The meeting also discussed the issue of refunding 12% deducted as tax from the compensation amount, which violated the government’s assurance.

As many as 316 families were evicted from seven villages for the ICTT project in 2008, initially without any rehabilitation package. A 40-day protest by the evictees forced then State government to declare the package on March 19, 2008. However, the package was not implemented in the right spirit leaving the evictees to knock in futile at the doors of successive governments.