Moolampilly evictees demand their due

March 18, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Moolampilly Coordination Committee has deplored the 15-year delay in ensuring rehabilitation of 316 families who were evicted from the place for the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Project in 2008.

The government has gone back on its rehabilitation package of proving six cents, road, power, water connection, job for a member of each displaced family, and a whole lot of other promises. Much of the land that was given for rehabilitating the evictees is uninhabitable and slushy. It is a breach of promise by the government to the evictees, said Francis Kalathumkal, general convenor of the committee.

