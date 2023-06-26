Moolamattom power plant reduces power generation as storage level dips further

June 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

To maintain minimum storage level in the Idukki reservoir, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has reduced power generation in the Moolamattom power plant. According to State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC) officials, as the storage dropped to a low level in Idukki Reservoir, they decided to reduce the power generation from the Idukki hydel project.

An SLDC official said the water level on Monday dropped to 13.76% of the total storage capacity. “The power generation is possible till the water level reaches 10% of total storage. At current level, water can be generated only for one week. The board has decided to reduce power generation and keep maximum storage in the dam till rains improve,” said the official.

“The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant on Sunday was 2.34 Million Units (MU). The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is already drawing 40 million litres of water per day (MLD) from the Idukki reservoir for drinking water purposes,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to dam safety officials of the KSEB, the water level in the Idukki reservoir on Monday stood at 2,305.04 ft as against 2,338.46 ft (36.32%) on the same day last year. The dam has 33.42 ft less storage than the previous year.

According to the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) data, the rain deficiency in Idukki district till June 26 was 73%. While the normal rainfall is about 627.7 mm, the district recorded only 170.7 mm of rainfall.

The power consumption in the state on Sunday was 74.1106 Million Units(MU) and imported 65.3832 mu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.