MOODLE digital training system launched in CET

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 July 2021 20:10 IST

It provides a host of facilities that could make the teaching-learning process more effective

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) kick-started the Higher Education Department’s ambitious ‘Let us go Digital’ digital enablement campaign by commencing preparatory steps to implement the MOODLE-based learning management system (LMS) in the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Thursday.

Marking the launch of a training programme for all of CET’s 315 faculty members, KSHEC vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal said MOODLE, being a community-developed free and open source software, provides a host of facilities that could make the teaching-learning process more effective.

He added that the ongoing efforts to extend the system all across will receive impetus with CET, the leading engineering college in the State that is known to teach over 450 courses simultaneously, becoming part of the initiative.

The college management has planned the five-day long training programme in a manner that does not affect regular academic activities. All teachers, including the Principal, will take part in training sessions held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

College principal Jiji C.V. presided over the inaugural session. KSHEC member Rajan Varughese, MOODLE core committee members Sumesh Divakaran and Santhosh H.K. were also present. The training programmes are being conducted with technical support by Digital University Kerala.