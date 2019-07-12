Monuments on government college campuses: HC seeks govt. response

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the government to its suggestion that a policy be formulated on utilising the premises of government colleges for installations or building monuments.

The Bench passed the order on a writ petition filed by two students of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, against an installation in memory of slain Students Federation of India activist Abhimanyu on the campus.

Petition

The government submitted that it had received petitions from 470 students from the college seeking to protect the structure installed in memory of the slain leader. As the college is an autonomous one, the government referred them to the governing council of the college. It would take an appropriate decision on receiving the opinion of the council, it submitted. The court posed the petition for further hearing on August12.