Monthly rituals begin at Sabarimala

The five-day monthly rituals for the Malayalam month of Midhunom began at Sabarimala, with Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu performing the Ashtadravya Ganapati Homom on Monday morning.

Devotees were not allowed darshan and the temple rituals were performed in strict adherence to the lockdown norms.

Only routine rituals were performed at the Ayyappa temple and the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple at Sabarimala on Monday.

Devaswom executive officer Rajendra Prasad said rites such as Ganapati homom, Abhishekom, Ushapuja, Deeparadhana and Athazhapuja would be performed at the Ayyappa temple on the remaining days too. The Tantri, assisted by Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, performed the ‘25-kalasom’ offering to the deity prior to the Uchapuja.

The temple will be closed after the Athazhapuja on Friday evening.