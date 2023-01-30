ADVERTISEMENT

Month-long drive to ensure pedestrian safety

January 30, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police have launched a month-long drive ‘Operation White Carpet’ for pedestrian safety by ensuring unobstructed and secure passage on footpaths.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, the campaign is aimed at providing facility for road safety for pedestrians to safely cross roads and walk comfortably on footpaths.

Suggestions and complaints regarding the drive can be conveyed through the Traffic-Eye WhatsApp number at 9497930005.

