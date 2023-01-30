HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Month-long drive to ensure pedestrian safety

January 30, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City Police have launched a month-long drive ‘Operation White Carpet’ for pedestrian safety by ensuring unobstructed and secure passage on footpaths.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, the campaign is aimed at providing facility for road safety for pedestrians to safely cross roads and walk comfortably on footpaths.

Suggestions and complaints regarding the drive can be conveyed through the Traffic-Eye WhatsApp number at 9497930005.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.