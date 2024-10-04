Month-long breast cancer awareness drive launched in Malabar

As part of the World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month-long intensive breast cancer awareness campaign and screening camps have been launched across four districts of Malabar.

Organised by the Kannur-based Malabar Cancer Care Society (MCCS), the drive covers Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts from October 1 to 31.

D. Krishnanadha Pai, president, Malabar Cancer Care Society, Kannur, said breast cancer was the most prevalent cancer among women globally and in India, with over 1.8 lakh new cases being reported annually. Kerala, in particular, leads Indian States in both incidence and mortality rates. Experts attribute the high mortality to late detection, lack of accessible screening facilities, and the prohibitive cost of treatment.

Mr. Pai said the MCCS, under its Breast Cancer Brigade (BCB) project initiated in 2017, aimed to combat the challenges by raising awareness and promoting early detection. With actor Manju Warrier as its brand ambassador, the project has already made a significant impact on rural populations, offering early detection and affordable treatment options to hundreds of women.

So far, the BCB initiative has trained 16,270 women volunteers and sensitized 8.2 lakh individuals across 2.06 lakh households in north Malabar. The grassroots-level effort has led to the identification of 312 women with breast cancer-related symptoms.

Throughout October, the MCCS is conducting village-level awareness programmes and mammography camps in collaboration with voluntary organisations and women’s groups. Specialist doctors are using advanced diagnostic tools like digital mammograms and ultrasounds, available through the Sanjeevini Mobile Tele-Onconet Unit, a mobile specialty hospital on wheels. Mr. Pai said.