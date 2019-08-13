Monsoon wrecks power distribution network

The monsoon that battered the State has also left the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in dire straits in 12 districts where the transmission infrastructure has gone haywire.

Board sources told The Hindu that the distribution network had been totally shattered in the entire flood-hit zones and the preliminary estimates had pegged the loss in this score alone at about ₹900 crore.

The successive blow in a year has virtually left the board that is striving hard for survival in the lurch. Even more challenging is the task of resuming supply in the flood-hit areas and that has been taken up on a war-footing.

While dedicated groups of employees are sweating it out to resume the network, the huge loss incurred due to damage of transformers and other equipment have rocked the finances of the board and would need a major support to resume function in full swing.

Power consumption has dipped with the onset of the monsoon and the dip has helped to slash the power purchase bills. The rise in water level in reservoirs has given a natural boost to internal power generation too.

Idukki reservoir had 40% of its storage capacity on Tuesday and it is bound to increase in the coming days. But the measly savings in this regard is negligible when compared with the huge loss sustained by the network.

Desilting and dredging of dams should be taken up on a war-footing so that their storage capacity could be enhanced.

The process could have been well initiated when the water level dipped to about 10% of its storage capacity during the previous months.

Most of the dams managed by the board are located in forest areas and are under the control of the Forest Department. Hence, the board could not go ahead with the dredging and desilting process on its own.

A government decision was imperative for taking the process in the right earnest, but it had not been forthcoming so far, sources said.

Desilting and dredging should be the focus areas while taking up the post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the coming days. Whether it would figure in the priorities list was what remained to be seen, sources said.