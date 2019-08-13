Monsoon weakens, isolated heavy rain likely

Although the southwest monsoon has weakened over the State, a few districts can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday also, the India Met Department (IMD) said in a Monday evening forecast.

No red alerts have been issued for any of the districts till August 16. Orange alerts have been issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kannur for Tuesday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the central and northern districts on Wednesday, after which the monsoon will weaken.

The low pressure formation in the northwest Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on the current weather scenario in Kerala, K. Santhosh, Director, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

By Monday, monsoon rainfall had significantly weakened in the State, with Cherthala reporting the highest amount of rainfall of 12 cm, according to an IMD morning bulletin.

Having recorded 1,508 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 12 period, the State has received normal precipitation for the period, according to an IMD update. Palakkad recorded 23% excess rainfall, while Idukki alone is still in the ‘rainfall deficient’ list. All other districts have reported normal rainfall.

The Lakshadweep islands also have reported normal rainfall for the period.

Dam shutters lowered

With the weakened rainfall activity causing a drop in inflow into the reservoirs, the Irrigation Department has begun lowering the shutters of dams, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty said.

Only six of the dams managed by the department - Walayar, Karapuzha, Moolathara regulator, and the Bhoothathankettu, Maniyar and Pazhassi barrages - are currently open. Spillway shutters of the Mangalam and Kuttiadi dams are also open.

Compared to 2018, the irrigation dams have 26.27% less water this year, he said. On August 12 last year, the storage was 1,339.2 million cubic metres. This year, it stands at 987.4 mcm.

The power generation dams maintained by the KSEB are 44% full, with most of the big dams, including the Idukki dam, having less than 50% storage.