Monsoon turns active, intense rain likely this weekend

After a brief hiatus, the southwest monsoon turned active in the State with rain occurring in most places on Wednesday.

Further, an intense spell of rain is expected to lash central and north Kerala by this weekend, triggered by strengthened trade winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur on Friday.

Rain will further strengthen on Saturday and Sunday with the IMD issuing an orange alert for five districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod on Saturday and six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod on Sunday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for five districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Thursday, forecasting rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Also, strong westerly and southwesterly winds are likely to prevail over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region from June 21 onwards. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over isolated places in Kerala on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Peerumedu and Udumbannoor in Idukki district, Poonjar in Kottayam, Urumi in Kozhikode, Ayyankunnu in Kannur and Neryamangalam in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 5 cm each in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast until Sunday, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea areas during the period.