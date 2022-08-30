Monsoon trekking for children on ghat road to be resumed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Prakruthi Samrakshana Ekopana Samiti (KPSE), a coordination committee of environmental organisations in the State, will resume the 12-km monsoon trekking on the Wayanad Ghat Road for students after an interval of three years.

Poet P.K. Gopi will flag off the programme at the Wayanad gate at Likkidi at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The programme is being organised in association with the Education department, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, State Energy Management Centre, and National Green Corps.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, T. Shobheendran, environmentalist and spokesperson of KPSE, said the event would provide a rare opportunity to children to travel on the ghat road from Lakkidi to Adivaram and explore the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

Mobile addiction and anxiety after the pandemic were so common among children, and the three-hour walk would provide them a huge relief from it, he said.

“We expect as many as 3,000 students from 100 schools in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts to participate in the programme, he said. For details, contact 9497332823 and 9497332823.