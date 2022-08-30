Monsoon trekking for children on ghat road to be resumed

Students from Wayanad and Kozhikode districts to participate in event

Staff Reporter
August 30, 2022 00:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Prakruthi Samrakshana Ekopana Samiti (KPSE), a coordination committee of environmental organisations in the State, will resume the 12-km monsoon trekking on the Wayanad Ghat Road for students after an interval of three years.

Poet P.K. Gopi will flag off the programme at the Wayanad gate at Likkidi at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme is being organised in association with the Education department, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, State Energy Management Centre, and National Green Corps.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, T. Shobheendran, environmentalist and spokesperson of KPSE, said the event would provide a rare opportunity to children to travel on the ghat road from Lakkidi to Adivaram and explore the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mobile addiction and anxiety after the pandemic were so common among children, and the three-hour walk would provide them a huge relief from it, he said.

“We expect as many as 3,000 students from 100 schools in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts to participate in the programme, he said. For details, contact 9497332823 and 9497332823.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
adventure
human interest

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app