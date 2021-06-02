Monsoon trawl ban for 52 days

Thiruvananthapuram

02 June 2021 21:12 IST

The Cabinet has decided to impose a 52-day ban on trawling from midnight of June 9.

Kanjirappally MLA N.Jayarajan will be appointed Chief Whip with Cabinet rank.

The meeting decided to provide an assistance of ₹5 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the family of Sowmya Santhosh who was killed in a rocket attack in Israel. The amount would be transferred as a fixed deposit in the name of Sowmya’s son. The government would also take over the educational expenses of the child.

Advertising

Advertising

The Cabinet decided to recommend the Governor to commute the sentence of six convicts at the Central Prison and Correctional Home for early discharge. The decision was based on the recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee and the Law Department.