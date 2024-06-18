GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monsoon to become active over Kerala, yellow alert for six districts on Wednesday

Published - June 18, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon is likely to become active in Kerala with the strengthening of the westerly and south-westerly winds at lower levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Friday and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued for six districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur — on Wednesday, forecasting isolated heavy spells. A cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood at 4.5 km above mean sea level. This is expected to strengthen the flow of westerly and south-westerly winds at lower levels triggering widespread rainfall activity, including heavy to very heavy rainfall in the State for the next five days.

