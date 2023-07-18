Monsoon to be active in north Kerala, yellow alert for four districts today

July 18, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The southwest monsoon is likely to be active in north Kerala from Wednesday triggered by the combined effect of the cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for four districts—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod—on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rains.

The isolated heavy rain is likely to continue in north Kerala till July 22, according to the bulletin issued by the IMD here on Tuesday. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, a low pressure area is likely to form over the north-west Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours, which is likely to trigger light to moderate spells across the State for the next four days, the bulletin says.

A high wave alert has also been sounded by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) along the Kerala coast. High waves in the range of 3.0-3.5 meters are forecast from 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the Sea till July 22 as squally weather with wind speed ranging from 40 to 45 km/hr is likely to prevail along and off the coast of Kerala.