Monsoon timetable of trains to come into effect from Saturday

June 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The monsoon timetable of Konkan-bound trains will come into effect on June 10. The change in timings will apply to trains originating (starting station) from June 10 to October 31. The timings at en-route stations will also be revised in the monsoon timetable. Passengers are requested to confirm the timings on the NTES (national train enquiry system) mobile application or NTES website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/.

Important time changes:

Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Daily Mangala Lakshadweep Express (12617) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.10 a.m. (present departure: 1.25 a.m.) and the train will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 1.20 p.m. In the return direction, the train will arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 10.25 a.m. (present arrival: 7.30 a.m.).

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Triweekly Rajdhani Express (12431) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.40 p.m. (present departure: 7.15 p.m.). In the return direction, the train on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 1.50 a.m. (present arrival: 11.35 p.m.).

Ernakulam Junction-Pune Junction Biweekly Express (22149) leaving Ernakulam Junction on Sundays and Fridays will leave Ernakulam Junction at 2.15 a.m. (present departure: 5.15 a.m.).

Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast (22655) leaving Ernakulam Junction on Wednesdays will leave Ernakulam Junction at 2.15 a.m. (present departure: 5.15 a.m.).

Kochuveli-Chandigarh Biweekly Superfast (12217) leaving Kochuveli on Mondays and Saturdays will leave Kochuveli at 4.50 a.m. (present departure: 9.10 a.m.).

Kochuveli-Amritsar Weekly Superfast (12483) leaving Kochuveli on Wednesdays will leave Kochuveli at 4.50 a.m. (present departure: 9.10 a.m.).

Tirunelveli Junction-Gandhidham Junction Weekly Humsafar Superfast (20923) leaving Tirunelveli Junction on Thursdays will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 5.15 a.m. (present departure: 8 a.m.)

Kochuveli-Indore Weekly Superfast (20931) leaving Kochuveli on Fridays will leave Kochuveli at 9.10 a.m. (present departure: 11.10 a.m.).

Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Superfast (20909) leaving Kochuveli on Fridays will leave Kochuveli at 9.10 a.m. (present departure: 11.10 a.m.).

Ernakulam Junction-Madgaon Weekly Superfast (10216) leaving Ernakulam Junction on Mondays will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.25 p.m. (present departure: 10.40 a.m.).

Madgaon-Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast (10215) leaving Madgaon on Sundays will leave Madgaon at 9 p.m. (present departure: 7.30 p.m.).

Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express (16345) will leave Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.40 a.m. The train will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.35 p.m. (present arrival: 6.05 p.m.).

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly (22653) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on Fridays (current departure: 12.50 a.m. on Saturdays) and the train will arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10 .40 p.m.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Express (22654) will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5 a.m. on Mondays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.50 a.m.

Ernakulam Junction-Ajmer Weekly Marusagar Express (12977) on Sundays will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 p.m. (present departure: 8.25 p.m. on Sundays.).

Ajmer Junction-Ernakulam Junction Marusagar Express (12978) on Fridays will leave Ajmer Junction at 9 a.m. The train will arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 5.45 a.m. (present arrival: 4.20 a.m.).

Tirunelveli Junction-Jamnagar Biweekly (19577) on Mondays and Tuesdays will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 5.15 a.m. (present departure: 8 a.m.).  

Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Biweekly Express (19578) on Fridays and Saturdays will leave Jamnagar at 9.20 p.m. The train will arrive at Tirunelveli Junction at 10.05 p.m. (present arrival: 6.20 p.m.).

Kochuveli-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Express (22659) on Fridays will leave Kochuveli at 4.50 a.m. (present departure: 9.10 a.m.).

Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuveli Weekly Express (22660) on Mondays will leave Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 6.15 a.m. and arrive at Kochuveli at 2.30 p.m. (present arrival: 12.30 p.m.).

Kochuveli-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Biweekly Garib Rath Express (12202) on Thursdays and Sundays will leave Kochuveli at 7.45 a.m. (present departure: 9.10 a.m.) and the train will arrive at Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak at 2.40 p.m. (present arrival: 11.45 a.m.).

Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak-Kochuveli Garib Rath Biweekly Express (12201) on Mondays and Fridays will leave Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak at 4.55 p.m and the train will arrive at Kochuveli at 10.45 p.m. (present arrival: 8.25 p.m.).

